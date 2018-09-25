© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Intersection: A Healthier School

By Matthew Peddie
Published September 25, 2018 at 8:48 AM EDT
Julie Kirton (l) & Tenille Wallace. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Port Orange Elementary School has won recognition from the Alliance for a Healthier Generation as one of America’s healthiest schools. The driving force behind the award is the school’s PE teacher Julie Kirton.

Kirton was a classroom teacher for 19 years before making the switch to teach PE.

Now she's teaching kids about nutrition and exercise, but Kirton tells Intersection that as a teenager she was hospitalized with anorexia.  

"I don't anyone to have to go through what I went through," says Kirton.

Principal Tennille Wallace joins the conversation with Kirton to explain how Port Orange Elementary approached the challenge of becoming a healthier school.

Education reporting on 90.7 News is supported by Helios Education Foundation

Tags
Central Florida NewsIntersectionhealthEducationExercisenutritionelementary schools
Matthew Peddie
See stories by Matthew Peddie
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details