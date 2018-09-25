© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Company Penalized For Disabling Vehicles' Emissions Controls

By Brendan Byrne
Published September 25, 2018 at 11:21 AM EDT

DETROIT (AP) — The government says a Florida company will spend more than $6 million in penalties and repair costs for selling computer software that disables automotive emissions controls.

The Justice Department and Environmental Protection Agency say that Derive Systems of Sanford, Florida, sold 363,000 products that violated the Clean Air Act.

In a civil settlement, Derive must pay a $300,000 penalty and spend $6.25 million to fix the products so they don't violate the law. Messages were left Monday seeking comment from Derive.

Government documents say Derive sold the software under the SCT and Bully Dog brands. The government says hand-held products known as "tuners" would overwrite automaker programs. The software would stop catalytic converters, particulate filters and other emissions controls from working.

The company also must stop selling the software.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
