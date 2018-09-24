Camping World Stadiums Asks For $60 Million Tourism Tax Dollars For Upgrades

Camping World Stadium leaders are asking for an additional $60 million dollars from Orange County’s Tourism Development Tax fund to help finish off an upgrade and continue attracting events like the NFL Pro Bowl, WWE’s Wrestlemania and NCAA playoff games.

The ask comes just four years after Camping World Stadium’s $207 million overhaul, but the non-profit that runs the stadium says there’s still more to be done.

Back in 2014, the stadium completed the renovation and since then the upgrades attracted concerts from The Rolling Stones, Beyonce and Jay-Z as well as big events from the NFL, WWE, NCAA and also a bid to host the World Cup.

“It has opened the door for new business," said Florida Citrus Sports CEO Steve Hogan, "but I don’t think we’re going to be very successful holding on to it long-term if we don’t finish the job and meet some of the basic expectations a lot of those new users of the building have come to expect in a venue of this type.”

The renovations were funded by Orange County’s Tourism Development Tax which is a six percent charge to hotel, resort and AirBNB stays.

Hogan said since tourism is doing so well in Orange County, it’s time to tap into those dollars again "to actually finish many of those things that were originally had been intended to be done the first time around so that we don’t lose the momentum we’ve all created.”

The money will be spent on things like premium seating and bathroom and concession upgrades. The county's Tourism Development Council unanimously recommended the plan at a meeting last week. Now, the measure moves to the County Commissioners for a vote next month. If the funding is approved the updates will likely be completed in 2020.