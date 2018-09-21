Unemployment Remains Low In Latest Jobs Report

Now is a good time to be looking for a job in Florida. The state's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in August was 3.7%- lower than the US unemployment rate of 3.9%

375,000 Floridians were without work in August, out of a labor force of 10,244,000.

PNC chief economist Gus Faucher said businesses are having a tough time finding workers.

"So throughout Florida, businesses are hiring, people are finding jobs," said Faucher.

"That’s a very low unemployment rate and it’s set to move even lower through the rest of 2018.”

Faucher said businesses are competing to attract workers.

“They’re paying more, they’re offering bonuses. Maybe they’re offering flexible work hours or increasing benefits. So that does bode well for Florida workers- they should be seeing strong pay growth into 2019 and in turn that’s going to support consumer spending gains in the state.”

The Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford metro area led the state in job creation.The industry gaining the most jobs was leisure and tourism, with construction, education and health services also adding jobs.