Intersection: Nina Streich On Films & Finding Peace

The Global Peace Film Festival runs through the weekend. Films include a local produced feature about the first integrated little league game in the South, and a film that offers an insight into everyday life in North Korea.

The festival goes beyond film, too, including live music, a photography exhibit and a chance to meet the film-makers and subjects of some of the films.

Executive director Nina Streich joins Intersection to talk about inspiring peace through film, what peace really means, and tales from her former life as New York City film commissioner.

Screenings forthe Global Peace Film Festival take place at Rollins College and the Winter Park library.