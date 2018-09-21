© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Intersection: Constitutional Amendments

By Matthew Peddie
Published September 21, 2018 at 7:42 AM EDT

A dozen constitutional amendments, ranging from the restoration of felons’ voting rights to a ban on greyhound racing,  are on the ballot this November.

Voting yes on some of these amendments would trigger change in more than one area of Florida’s constitution. 

So what are the driving forces behind issues like ensuring constitutional officers remain elected positions, efforts to limit the state's ability to usher in new taxes, and the rules around gambling in Florida? 

Joining the conversation are Republican political analyst Chris Carmody, and Democratic political analyst Dick Batchelor.

Tags
Central Florida NewsIntersection2018 Election
Matthew Peddie
See stories by Matthew Peddie
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details