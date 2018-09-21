Hurricane Maria's Impact On Osceola County School Enrollment

After Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, a wave of evacuees landed in Central Florida, and many enrolled their kids in public schools.

Osceola County school district enrolled some 2,500 new arrivals last year.

From our Education Desk, 90.7’s Matthew Peddie talked to Osceola County School board member Kelvin Soto to find out how those students- and the district- is coping one year on.

