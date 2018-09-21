© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hurricane Maria's Impact On Osceola County School Enrollment

By Matthew Peddie
Published September 21, 2018 at 1:16 PM EDT
Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

After Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, a wave of evacuees landed in Central Florida, and many enrolled their kids in public schools.

Osceola County school district enrolled some 2,500 new arrivals last year.

From our Education Desk, 90.7’s Matthew Peddie talked to Osceola County School board member Kelvin Soto to find out how those students- and the district- is coping one year on.

Education reporting on 90.7 News is supported by Helios Education Foundation

Tags
Central Florida NewsEducationPuerto RicoOsceola CountyEducationPuerto Rico
Matthew Peddie
See stories by Matthew Peddie
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details