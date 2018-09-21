© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Art is Healing in a new Collaboration Between Florida Hospital and Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 21, 2018 at 1:05 PM EDT
Art is healing for dementia patients and their caregivers in a new study from Florida Hospital. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

A research team at Florida Hospital wants to see if classical theatrical training can help patients with dementia and their caregivers become more resilient. Staff at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts will train more than 100 pairs of patients and caregivers in scene work, movement exercises, and improv for eight weeks starting in October. Dr. Darby Morhadt has run a similar program at Northwestern University for the past eight years where she’s noticed:

“Anxiety is lessened there’s a sense of community that is built. A sense of belonging a cultivation of success and they carry that with them. They carry those skills with them.”

 The team at Florida Hospital has a theory that they will also detect lower stress levels in patients through cheek swabs and questionnaires they collect. People interested in participating in the study can get more information onthe following website.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsFlorida HospitaltheaterDr. Phillips Centerhospitalbraintreatmentpatientsdementiastress
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details