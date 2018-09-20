© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Not All Heroes Wear Capes: How One Teams Making a Justice League Exhibit Accessible for Kids with Sensory Sensitivities

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 20, 2018 at 1:02 PM EDT
Madame Tussauds and SEA LIFE Aquarium make sure every child can meet their favorite superhero. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

The Justice League exhibit at Madame Tussauds wax museum will be a little quieter this weekend to accommodate children with sensory sensitivities.

Accommodations like opening earlier, toned down music and lights, and specially trained staff will make the show more accessible for kids with sensory sensitivities and their families on Saturday.

The University of Central Florida’s Teri Daily said since conditions like autism that cause hypersensitivity are on the rise, programs like these will become the norm.

“The more that people realize that there are people in the community who need these kind of supports, it will become more standard, just  way curb cuts have become standard in helping people with disabilities with navigating.”

Daily says other companies like AMC Theaters have joined Merlin, the group that runs Madame Tussauds and the SEA LIFE Aquarium.

She says there’s still a need for programming aimed at children on the autism spectrum who benefit from a sense of routine and visual aids.

National nonprofit Autism Speaks says there’s been a 15 percent increase in autism diagnoses over the past two years alone.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

 

Danielle Prieur
