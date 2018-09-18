Intersection: Telling The Stories Of Hurricane Maria Evacuees

After Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, many residents left for Central Florida. Some have returned to the island, but many decided to stay.

Maria Padilla, founder of orlandolatino.org, and a founding editor of El Sentinel is writing a book along with Nancy Rosado, telling the stories of survivors of the hurricane who have relocated to Central Florida.

Padilla joins Intersection to talk about how the hurricane changed the Puerto Rican diaspora and the impact it's had on both residents of the island and Puerto Ricans in Florida.