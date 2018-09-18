© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Intersection: Telling The Stories Of Hurricane Maria Evacuees

By Matthew Peddie
Published September 18, 2018 at 6:01 PM EDT
Maria Padilla. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

After Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, many residents left for Central Florida. Some have returned to the island, but many decided to stay.

Maria Padilla,  founder of orlandolatino.org, and a founding editor of El Sentinel is writing a book along with Nancy Rosado, telling the stories of survivors of the hurricane who have relocated to Central Florida. 

Padilla joins Intersection to talk about how the hurricane changed the Puerto Rican diaspora and the impact it's had on both residents of the island and Puerto Ricans in Florida.

Tags
Central Florida NewsIntersectionPuerto RicoHurricane MariaPuerto Rico
Matthew Peddie
See stories by Matthew Peddie
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details