Suspect Apprehended in Orange Ave Shooting that Caused Rollins College Lockdown

Update 10 p.m.

After what onlookers described as a series of loud pops and media were told to stand back, police have suspect Jerad Christopher Vasquez in custody. No police injuries have been reported. The status of the suspect and the person he shot can't be confirmed at this time.





Update 7:30 p.m.

Winter Park Police have identified the suspect as Jerad Christopher Vasquez. They say he left on foot after shooting another person near Rollins College. He is pictured in the photograph on the left before the incident, wearing the gray shirt and long black shorts he is believed to be still wearing. He is carrying an handgun of an unknown caliber.





Police have rolled in lights to allow them to continue to search throughout the evening if necessary.

For now, the lockdown has been lifted at Rollins College with classes resuming tonight as usual. Police are still recommending people stay out of the area if they don't need to be there.





If you see the suspect or notice any suspicious activity, please call 9-1-1 or 407-644-1313. Do not try to confront the suspect.

Update: 4:30 p.m.

Winter Park Police are searching for the suspect after a shooting near Rollins College. Police say the suspect is a white male wearing a gray shirt and long black shorts and carrying a handgun.





Rollins College is on lock down as police investigate a shooting near campus.





Winter Park Police are advising people to avoid Orange Avenue between Fairbanks and 17-92.

A shelter in place notification is in effect on the Rollins campus. Students are being told to go to the nearest classroom and lock the doors.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.