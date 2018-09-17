© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Local Shelters are Finding New Homes for Pets Abandoned in Hurricane Florence Floodwaters

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 17, 2018 at 3:33 PM EDT
Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

More than 50 pets abandoned during Hurricane Florence evacuations will be relocated to Florida by animal welfare organizations by the end of the week. Brevard County Humane Society Director Teresa Clifton says people can help by adopting or fostering pets that are currently in shelters to make room for pets rescued from the flooding.

"We will go back a number of times if we are able to find homes for the animals here. It’s important that we place them out in the community before we bring more in.”

Clifton recommends people who are evacuating from the path of storm make plans to bring their pets along with any supplies they need like food or medicine.

The National Weather Service says some parts of North Carolina received as much as 34 inches of rain from Hurricane Florence

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

 

 

 

Tags
Central Florida Newscatsdogshurricaneshelterstrays
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details