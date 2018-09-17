© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

If You Want to Help Hurricane Florence Victims Send Money, Not Food or Clothes Officials Say

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 17, 2018 at 3:28 PM EDT
Monetary donations can be used to buy items that serve up-to-the-minute needs. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

If you want to help the victims of Hurricane Florence, donate money to a bona-fide non-profit. That’s the advice of Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris. Harris says donating money instead of physical items like food, water and clothing will do more to help Hurricane victims.

And he has a few tips before donating cash.

“Work with an organization that you’re familiar with. Things that just pop up that don’t have tax ID numbers or nonprofit status. You want to avoid those. Donate to someone you know and you can use the funds appropriately.”

 If people still want to donate physical items, Harris recommends contacting a local nonprofit that is working with volunteers in the Carolinas… like Harvest Time International or Northland Church in Sanford.

Orange and Osceola Counties sent first responders last week before the storm made landfall.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

 

 

Tags
Central Florida NewshurricaneHurricane Florencedonationsaid
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details