Container Park Ships In To Lake Nona

Used shipping containers are finding a new home in Lake Nona.

Tavistock Development Company is set to open Boxi Park, a new 30,000-square-foot outdoor entertainment venue made with repurposed shipping containers.

The venue will include an outdoor family and dog friendly area, a mix of restaurants and bars, beach volleyball courts and a live entertainment venue open to the public.

There will be 12 shipping containers arranged in one and two story configurations. The design will include shaded seating, a playground and a fenced dog park.

Senior Director for Tavistock Development Company Jessi Blakely said the shipping container park will be the first of its kind on the East Coast.

“If you look at Orlando and how much its grown and we are so hip and growing and getting a lot of these things, we didn’t have one yet. ”

Boxi Park is part of the larger Lake Nona Town Center which will host 4 million square feet of entertainment and retail space.

“It’ll be an incubator for dining options in Lake Nona and we’ll be able to try some things and see if they are things that might work out long term and maybe other places throughout the community,” Blakely said.

As the town center expands, the shipping containers can be relocated.

Boxi Park is set to open in December.