Intersection: The Adult Literacy League

By Matthew Peddie
Published September 11, 2018 at 6:18 PM EDT
Wikimedia Commons. Photo: Stewart Butterfield, Flickr

One in five adults in Central Florida reads at or below fifth grade level. The Adult Literacy league, now in in its 50th year, is on a mission to change that. Many of the league’s students are brand new arrivals to Florida, and English is not their first language. 

Gina Berko Solomon and Claudia Cardozo from the Adult Literacy League join us for a conversation about learning English and the need for more tutors. 

