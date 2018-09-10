© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Publix Tests New Beard Policy

By Radio Intern
Published September 10, 2018 at 11:43 AM EDT
Photo from Publix Facebook page.
Photo from Publix Facebook page.

Publix has allowed some employees to grow short beards despite a decades-long ban on facial hair except for conservative mustaches.

The grocery chain loosened grooming standards for some stores in Jacksonville and select stores in South Carolina.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that changing cultural standards, employee pressure, and a shortage of workers led to the policy reevaluation.

Since 2015, a petition to change the store’s facial hair policy has gained more than 20,000 signatures.

Signees cited several reasons for wanting the grooming policy changed including personal expression and skin irritation from shaving.

A spokesman for Publix said the new facial hair policy continues to be tested.

Tags
Central Florida NewsPublixbeardsfacial hair
Radio Intern
See stories by Radio Intern
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details