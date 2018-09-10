© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Gas Prices Continue Slip As Storms Churn In Atlantic

By Brendan Byrne
Published September 10, 2018 at 10:17 AM EDT
Photo by Catherine Welch
Despite several storms churning in the Atlantic, gas prices continue to fall.

Even as Hurricane Florence targets the east coast of the U-S, prices at the pump continue their more than week-long slide.

AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins says that’s not uncommon for a storm affecting the Atlantic coast. "We’re not really seeing a while lot of movement at the pump largely because there are not a lot of refineries in the direct path of the storm."

Many U.S. oil refineries are along the Gulf Coast.

Jenkins says there could be a rise in gas prices after the storm due to flooding, which could affect the transportation of fuel across the southern U.S.

"There are some potential problems that could come into play with flooding," said Jenkins, "[like] getting gasoline to and from to and from gas stations."

The state average Sunday was $2.77 cents a gallon. The least expensive gas prices are in Punta Gorda, Jacksonville and the Melbourne-Titusville area.

