Judge Orders Counties To Provide Spanish Language Sample Ballots

A Judge has ordered 32 Florida counties to provide Spanish language voting materials to comply with the federal voting rights act. US District Judge Mark Walker sided with advocacy groups who sued the state to get more assistance for Puerto Rican voters.

“Here we go again,” wrote Judge Walker in his ruling, referencing the movie Groundhog Day, and noting that “the state of Florida is alleged to violate federal law in its handing of elections.”

To guarantee Puerto Ricans who were educated in Spanish speaking schools the right to a meaningful vote, the judge granted in part the plaintiff's motion for a preliminary injunction. He ordered Secretary of State Ken Detzner to instruct supervisors of elections in the 32 counties to make sample ballots in Spanish available, and to publish them on their websites.

But, Judge Walker said, requiring official bilingual ballots or separate Spanish ballots would place significant hardships on election administrators.

“It is remarkable,” Walker wrote, “that it takes a coalition of voting rights organizations and individuals to sue in federal court to seek minimal compliance with the plain language of a venerable 53 year old law.”