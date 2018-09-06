© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
New Meals on Wheels Grant Supports Local Seniors and Their Pets

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 6, 2018 at 12:30 PM EDT
Pets help seniors with social isolation, one of the biggest problems facing the demographic. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

A Central Florida non-profit has received a grant to help low-income seniors with the costs of having a pet. Seniors First president Marsha Lorenz says many of her clients have to choose between buying food and medicine for themselves or their pets.

“For them to have to choose between buying medication or feeding their pets. Or giving them their Meals on Wheels in order to make sure that they’re fed. This allows us to provide the food, the vet care, bedding, all the supplies that they need so that they don’t have to make that decision.”

The twenty five hundred dollar grant from Meals on Wheels will be used to buy leashes, collars, food and medicine for more than 100 seniors and their 150 pets. AARP says the benefits of pet ownership include decreased risk of heart attack and  increased socialization.

