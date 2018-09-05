New Poll Shows Most Americans are in Favor of Keeping Protections for People with Pre-Existing Conditions Under the Affordable Care Act

A new Kaiser Family Foundation poll finds that 75 percent of Americans support protections for people with pre-existing conditions under the Affordable Care Act. Karen Clay is President of the Florida Democratic Disability Caucus, lobbying to have Florida excluded from a 20-state lawsuit seeking to put an end to the Affordable Care Act.

“In healthcare we’d be going back in time. And it’s not just pre-existing conditions we’re concerned about. It’s also lifetime caps.”

Governor Rick Scott says he supports protections for people with pre-existing conditions but is concerned about the rising costs of healthcare.

