In last week’s primaries, Floridians chose Democrat Andrew Gillum and Republican Ron DeSantis to be their candidates for Florida’s next governor.

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind says the two have very different ideas about how to handle Florida’s purse strings.

Fishkind gives 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston an overview of the candidates’ economic policies.

