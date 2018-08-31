© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
People Should Make Plans Now for Hurricane, Especially if They Have Medical Conditions or Special Needs

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 31, 2018 at 1:45 PM EDT
Hurricane planning should start now, says local officials, especially if transportation or special needs are at play. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

It’s never too soon to register in the Florida Special Needs Registry for people with medical conditions that require special medical attention or resources during a storm. That’s the advice from Orange County officials with the arrival of peak storm season.  Liz Hamlet is a special needs shelter coordinator for Orange County Florida Department of Health. She says people should also stock up on to bring to the shelter.

“You need an ID card, a medical identification card, you need your daily medications at least a daily supply, food for the American Red Cross, blankets, pillows, folding chairs, or cots.”

She recommends people put in place a family emergency plan as well.  Plans can be found online at the Orange County Government website.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
