Intersection: Security At Gaming Tournaments After The Jacksonville Shooting

By Matthew Peddie
Published August 31, 2018 at 2:53 PM EDT
Image courtesy of Sam Churchill, via Flckr, creative commons

Last weekend's deadly shooting at an E-Sports tournament in Jacksonville shocked the gaming community. 

Alex Jebailey is the founder of CEO Gaming, a company that organizes fighting game tournaments. He says gamers and event organizers alike are reconsidering security in the wake of the shooting.

Jebailey talks to Intersection about how he's addressing those concerns, and how the close knit e-sports community is rallying around the victims of the shooting.

