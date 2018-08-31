© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Intersection: Chris Belt

By Matthew Peddie
Published August 31, 2018 at 3:03 PM EDT
Chris Belt. Photo: Matthew Peddie WMFE.
Chris Belt. Photo: Matthew Peddie WMFE.

Orlando composer, conductor and performer Chris Belt is on the leading edge of contemporary classical music. Belt joined Intersection to perform a couple songs on his guitar and to talk about finding music in unlikely places, like the leaves of a plant.

“There is a long tradition in 20th century music of using house plants," says Belt.

"John Cage wrote a piece for a cactus,” he says.

“You put a contact microphone on [the cactus] and you pluck the spines of the cactus and it makes a very percussive sound.”

Belt says the piece is very meditative and musically effective.

“Cage’s idea, I guess, was about liberating sound, and liberating our perceptions of what constitutes music, and what constitutes a musical instrument,” Belt says.

Belt also plays in the Accidental Music Festival, which is a “festival for contemporary classical avant-garde and experimental music” founded in 2011.

This interview first aired on Intersection in August 2017

Tags
Central Florida NewsIntersectionIntersection Sessions
Matthew Peddie
See stories by Matthew Peddie
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details