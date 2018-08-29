Winnie Palmer Hospital Has Successfully Performed In-Utero Surgery on Three Babies with Spina Bifida

A surgery performed to correct for the spine in babies born with spina bifida is being offered for the first time in Florida. Surgeons at Winnie Palmer Hospital say by re-positioning a child’s spine and closing an opening in their back, they’re able to avoid mobility and digestive problems. Dr. Samer Elbabaa says he’s excited to teach other hospital teams the procedure.

“We look forward to opening our doors and to make the Central Florida Region to make it a destination nationally and internationally for parents to come and treat their babies with spina bifida even before they’re born.”

A 2015 longitudinal study of Midwestern children born with spina bifida found that their reported quality of life was lower than children born with other chronic health conditions.

