Soto's Win Doesn't Mean Puerto Rican Voters Will Go Blue

By Emily Lang
Published August 29, 2018 at 10:02 AM EDT
Darren Soto talks to supporters at his primary election night party. Photo: Emily Lang / WMFE

Congressman Darren Soto won by a landslide, against Alan Grayson, gaining overwhelming support of the large Boricua community in Kissimmee.

But Florida International University researcher, Jorge Duany, said this isn’t an indication of what might play out in November.

“Many Puerto Ricans who come from the island directly especially the middle are more open to joining the Republican party or becoming independent.”

Duany said this is a phenomenon unique to Florida. It's not seen in other states with a large population of Puerto Rican voters like New York and Connecticut

A recent Florida International University poll shows Republican candidate for Senate Rick Scott has a 21 point lead with Puerto Ricans over Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson.

Central Florida News, elections, Puerto Rico, Alan Grayson, Darren Soto, 2018 Election
Emily Lang
