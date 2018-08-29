Scaffolding Accident Kills Two Workers In Orlando
Two construction workers were killed today after falling seven stories when scaffolding collapsed at a construction site near Disney World. A third worker managed to hold onto something to keep from falling and was helped up by other workers.
The men were working at the building site of JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort, just outside of Disney property.
In a statement, Rick Goldman, Vice President and District Manager of PCL Construction said:
The Orange County Sheriff’s office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will investigate the incident.
The hotel is scheduled for completion in December 2019.
A spokesman for Marriott said the construction of the building is being managed by DCS Investments, a private equity group based in West Palm Beach, Florida.
DCS Investments hired Canada-based PCL Construction Services Inc. to build the hotel.