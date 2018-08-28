© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Soto Defeats Challenge From Grayson In CD 9

By Matthew Peddie
Published August 28, 2018 at 9:10 PM EDT
Darren Soto talks to supporters at his primary election night party. Photo: Emily Lang / WMFE

In the Democratic Primary in US House District 9, incumbent Darren Soto beat challenger, former congressman Alan Grayson.

In 2016, Soto became the first Puerto Rican elected to Congress from Florida.

Soto's victory speech in Kissimmee focused on championing the island of Puerto Rico a year after Hurricane Maria.

In District 10, US Congresswoman Val Demings won her race in the Democratic primary.

Demings husband, sheriff Jerry Demings won the Orange County mayoral election.

Democrat Stephanie Murphy won her primary contest in US House District 7, defeating challenger Chardo Richardson.

She’ll face the winner of the Republican primary, Mike Miller, in November.

Tags
Central Florida News2018 Election
Matthew Peddie
See stories by Matthew Peddie
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details