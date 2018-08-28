© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Intersection: Primary Day Analyis

By Matthew Peddie
Published August 28, 2018 at 10:43 AM EDT
Michelle Ertel and Dick Batchelor. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

It’s primary day in Florida. Candidates statewide are vying for their party’s nomination in the race for the Governor’s mansion. Agriculture commissioner and attorney general are also on the ballot.

More than 1.6 million Floridians have already voted- either by mail or at early voting sites, beating out the 2014 primary election early voting tally.

Issues like toxic algae, gun safety, healthcare and education funding have grabbed headlines, along with election security and the challenges facing Puerto Rican evacuees.

Democratic political analyst Dick Batchelor and Republican political analyst Michelle Ertel join Intersection to discuss the issues driving voters to the polls for the 2018 primary.

 

