Intersection: Millennium Fellows Work Toward Sustainable Goals

By Matthew Peddie
Published August 28, 2018 at 10:58 AM EDT
Susan Singer (l) and Christina Fuleihan. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Fifteen students from Rollins College have been picked for the Millennium Fellowship.  It’s a leadership program that aims to let students advance United Nations sustainability goals on campus.

Rollins College Provost, Dr. Susan Singer and Fellowship student Christina Fuleihan  join Intersection to explain what sustainability means to them and how the fellowship works. 

