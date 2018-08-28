© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
2018 Primary Results: Insurgents Gillum, DeSantis Beat Establishment For Governor Bids

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published August 28, 2018 at 6:13 PM EDT
Ron DeSantis is the Republican nominee for Florida governor, riding an endorsement by Donald Trump.

Below you will find live updates For Florida's primary election. Leaders in the race are in bold and italics. Winners are in headlines.

9:30 p.m. update: Andrew Gillum beats Graham for Democratic nod for Governor

FLORIDA GOVERNOR

Democratic Primary: Andrew Gillum declared winner by the Associated Press
Andrew Gillum – 33.75 percent
Gwen Graham – 31.59 percent
Jeff Greene – 10.21 percent
Chris King – 2.53 percent
Philip Levine – 20.36 percent
Alex Lundmark – 0.58 percent
John Wetherbee – 0.97 percent

Republican Primary: Ron DeSantis declared winner by the Associated press
Don Baldauf – 0.81 percent
Ron DeSantis – 56.31 percent
Timothy Devine – 1.32 percent
Bob Langford – 1.23 percent
Joseph John Mercadante – 0.71 percent
Bruce Nathan – 0.89 percent
Adam Putnam – 36.66 percent
Bob White – 2.02 percent

FLORIDA ATTORNEY GENERAL

Democratic Primary
Sean Shaw – 73.55 percent

Ryan Torrens – 26.45 percent

Republican Primary
Ashley Moody – 56.74 percent
Frank White – 43.26 percent

FLORIDA AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER

Democratic Primary
Nikki Fried – 58.44 percent
Jeffrey Porter – 15.95 percent
Roy Walker – 25.61 percent

Republican Primary
Matt Caldwell – 34.49 percent
Denise Grimsley – 26.63 percent
Mike McCalister – 12.7 percent
Baxter Troutman – 26.18 percent

U.S. SENATE

Democratic Primary: Bill Nelson, uncontested
Bill Nelson (incumbent) – uncontested

Republican Primary
Roque De La Fuente – 11.37 percent
Rick Scott – 88.63 percent

U.S. HOUSE

District 6 – Democratic Primary
Stephen Sevigny – 21.82 percent
Nancy Soderberg – 55.56 percent
John Upchurch – 22.62 percent

District 6 – Republican Primary
Fred Costello – 27.16 percent
Michael Waltz – 42.42 percent
John Ward – 30.42 percent

District 7 – Democratic Primary
Stephanie Murphy (incumbent) – 83.22 percent
Chardo Richardson – 13.78 percent

District 7 – Republican Primary
Vennia Francois – 15.72 percent
Mike Miller – 53.87 percent
Scott Sturgill – 30.41 percent

District 8 – Democratic Primary
Sanjay Patel – unconstested

District 8 – Republican Primary
Bill Posey (incumbent) – uncontested

District 9 – Democratic Primary
Darren Soto (incumbent) – 66.36 percent
Alan Grayson – 33.64 percent

District 9 – Republican Primary
Wayne Liebnitzky – uncontested

District 10 – Democratic Primary
Val Demings (incumbent) – 74.96 percent
Wade Darius – 25.04 percent

District 11 – Democratic Primary
Dana Cottrell – unconstested
District 11 – Republican Primary
Daniel Webster (incumbent) – uncontested

COUNTY RACES

Orange County:

• MAYOR
Pete Clarke – 22.01 percent
Jerry L. Demings – 61.60 percent
Rob Panepinto – 16.40 percent

• County Commission District 2
Fred Brummer – 23.57 percent
Mark Byrd – 17.86 percent
Christine Moore – 28.48 percent
Patricia Rumph – 30.09 percent

• County Commission District 3
Pete Crotty – 22.35 percent
Bobby Lance – 20.69 percent
Bill Moore – 8.13 percent
Eric Rollings – 17.46 percent
Mayra Uribe – 28.25 percent
Randy Whiting – 3.12 percent

• County Commission District 4
Kevin Ballinger – 16.18 percent
Maribel Gomez Cordero – 21.23 percent
Susan Makowski – 35.00 percent
Gina Perez-Calhoun – 7.77 percent
Nicolette Springer – 19.83 percent

• County Commission District 6
Robin Denise Harris – 24.8 percent
Victoria Siplin – 74.67 percent
Write-In – 0.53 percent

• School Board Chair
Robert Allen Prater – 5.33 percent
Nancy Robbinson – 25.73 percent
Matthew J. Fitzpatrick – 16.69 percent
Teresa Jacobs – 52.25 percent

• School Board District 1
Angie Gallo – 49.99 percent
Terry Rooth – 18.74 percent
Heather Traynham – 31.28 percent

• School Board District 2
Sara Au – 19.81 percent
Jacqueline Centeno – 9.94 percent
David Grimm – 20.66 percent
Chadwick Hardee – 10.41 percent
Johanna Lopez – 34.36 percent
Eric S. “Lighthouse” Martin – 4.81 percent

• School Board District 3
Michael Daniels – 32.56 percent
Linda Kobert – 67.44 percent

• School Board District 6
Karen Castor Dentel – 51.9 percent
Patricia Fox – 35.14 percent
Charlene Roberts Norato – 12.96 percent

• School Board District 7
Chan-Denise Budhoo – 22.52 percent
Melissa Mitchell Byrd – 45.34 percent
Jeffery Lynn Richardson – 9.17 percent
Eric Schwalbach – 22.96 percent

• School Board Ad Valorem Millage Renewal
Yes – 83.55 percent
No – 16.45 percent

Seminole County:

• County Commission District 2
Republicans Only
Don Menzel – 40.89 percent
Jay Zembower – 59.11 percent

• County Commission District 4
Republicans Only
Joe Durso – 41.77 percent
Amy Lockhart – 58.23 percent

• School Board District 1
Fanny Benites – 7.99 percent
Kristine Kraus – 33.26 percent
Cade Resnick – 25.01 percent
Alan Youngblood – 33.74 percent

• School Board District 4
Bobby Agagnina – 20.41 percent
Amy Pennock – 52.48 percent
Geri Wright – 27.11 percent

• City of Sanford MAYOR
Pasha Baker – 23.21 percent
Nancy A. Groves – 13.83 percent
Victoria Robinson – 13.93 percent
Jeff Triplett – 49.03 percent

Osceola County:

• County Commission District 2
Democrats Only
Rolando S. Banasco – 5.37 percent
Viviana Janer – 60.38 percent
Janette Martinez – 34.25 percent

• County Commission District 4
Democrats Only
Wilfredo Fonseca – 25.85 percent
Will Gonzalez Jr – 14.15 percent
Cheryl Grieb – 60 percent

• School Board District 1
Teresa Castillo – 52.81 percent
Shel Hart – 47.19 percent

• City of Kissimmee Commission Seat 2
Reginald Hardee – 18.82 percent
Steven Mullis – 15.74 percent
Felix Ortiz – 45.86 percent
Horng “Andrew” Jeng – 19.59 percent

• City of Kissimmee Commission Seat 4
Jim Fisher – 50.38 percent
Lisandra Roman – 49.62 percent

 

Brevard County: 

• Board of County Commissioners District 2
Victoria J. Mitchner (D) – 76.56 percent
Jack Smink (D) - 23.44 percent

 

• School board member District 1

Misty Belford - 55.78 percent

David Meader - 44.22 percent

 

• School board member District 2

Cheryl McDougall -42.46 percent

Charles Parker- 36.78 percent

Frank E. Sullivan-- 20.96 percent

 

• School board member District 5
Katye Campbell- 36.98 percent
Kelly Damerow-- 28.96 percent
Dean Paterakis-- 10.94 percent
Andy Ziegler-- 23.11 percent

 

• Palm Bay City Council Seat 4

Thomas L. Gaume Jr. -- 29.51 percent

Tres Holton-- 21.61 percent

Kenny Johnson-- 48.88 percent

 

• Palm Bay City Council Seat 5

Jeff Bailey-- 48.62 percent

Aaron Parr- 28.67 percent

Erik K. Sandberg-- 22.70 percent

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Central Florida News2018 Election
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando's ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida's justice system to the changing face of the state's economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she's off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida's many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
