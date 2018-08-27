© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
A New Computer Chip Could Speed up Computers and Phones By Combining the Memory and Processor

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 27, 2018 at 1:55 PM EDT
A team of University of Central Florida researchers has been awarded a one million dollar grant from the National Science Foundation to develop a new computer chip. Dr. Sumit Jha is the lead researcher. He says the new chip combines the memory and processor, to speed up computing.

"The mobile phones and internet of things those are the sorts of applications that will be driven by this technology because in those cases you are moving a lot of data very fast. So it will be very easy to apply these things to smart phones and that sort of thing.”

The computer chip has undergone a series of simulations and the grant will pay for more experiments. Some of the applications it will be tested for include hurricane simulations and responses to cyber attacks.

