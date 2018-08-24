© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orlando VA Hospital Holds Mental Health Summit: Federal and Non-profit Agencies Offer Number of Resources for Veterans in Need

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 24, 2018 at 2:09 PM EDT
Mental health resources in Orlando include in-patient resources at the VA and a Wounded Warriors retreat. Photo: Danielle Prieur

Staff from the Lake Nona VA met with nonprofits to discuss mental health resources available to veterans as part of a summit on the site today.

VA Hospital psychologist Dr. Steve Shea says veterans in need of addiction services have several options.

Vets can walk into any VA clinic or vet center and get help. Vets can go to AA or NA in any community in Florida.

And there are treatments available at the VA Hospital.

"We have psychotherapies we use the twelve step programs. We use medical detoxes. We hit substance abuse with everything we’ve got."

Veterans can contact the VA crisis helpline at

A study from the Department of Veterans Affairs found almost twenty percent of vets with PTSD sought treatment for substance abuse.

The same study found about ten percent of  veterans of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan alone regardless of PTSD status had addiction problems.

Susan Deguzman of the Wounder Warriors Project says that's problematic as many veterans don’t reach out when they need help.

"They tend to isolate. That tends to create more depression and anxiety. Unfortunately the warriors aren’t going out and getting treatment."

Johanna Trottier also with the Wounded Warriors Project says services available to veterans include retreats and counseling.

“We run something called the Warrior retreat. We can get counseling not just to the veteran but to the family. To make the transition easier to the families in civilian life."

Veterans can contact the organization at 888-997-2586 or go on their website to learn more about available support. According to The Department of Veterans Affairs, there were 557 veteran suicides in Florida in 2015.

Tags
mental healthveteranssuicideHealthdepressionaddictionanxietyNAMIsubstance abuse
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details