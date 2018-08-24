Intersection: Democratic Candidates For Agriculture Commission Explain Why They're Running

Trade and agricultural products, water quality and concealed weapon permits are just some of the issues in the race to be Florida’s next Agriculture Commissioner.

The three Democratic candidates competing for their party’s nomination to be the Commissioner of Agriculture are Ft. Lauderdale lobbyist Nikki Fried, South Florida Audubon Society President Roy David Walker of Broward County and Homestead Mayor Jeff Porter.

The three candidates in the Democratic primary sat down with WLRN’s Tom Hudson and the editorial page editors of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, the Miami Herald and the Palm Beach Post, to explain why they’re running.

