© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pre-Existing Conditions Might Keep People From Getting the Insurance They Need in a Possible Future Without the ACA

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 23, 2018 at 7:09 PM EDT
Pre-existing conditions might include diabetes, cancer, and pregnancies with complications. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Activists like Mike Hernandez of Protect Our Care Florida were at Lake Eola Park today (Thur) to call on Gov. Rick Scott to protect the Affordable Care Act. Florida was one of twenty states to sue the government saying the law was unconstitutional. Hernandez says if they’re successful in dismantling the ACA, it could mean people with pre-existing conditions like asthma, diabetes and cancer might lose their insurance.

“Companies will be able to do what they did in the past which is discriminate against folks with pre-existing conditions. Which means they’ll be able to pick all the healthiest people and leave the others uninsured.”

In a statement, Gov. Rick Scott said although he supports healthcare repeal and reform he quote, thinks “every American, including those with pre-existing conditions, should have the ability to buy any kind of insurance they want.  

Scott says that choice will drive down costs and give people the flexibility and power to determine what they want to buy.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

Tags
healthcareACAcancerHealthHealth InsurancePregnancy Seriesdiabetespre-existing conditions
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details