© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

President Trump Renews Endorsement Of DeSantis For Governor

By Brendan Byrne
Published August 22, 2018 at 9:10 AM EDT
President Trump endorses Ron DeSantis at a campaign rally in West Virginia. Photo: C-SPAN / Twitter

Republican Gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis is embracing his endorsement by President Donald Trump who re-upped his endorsement for the Congressman at a rally Tuesday in West Virginia.\

DeSantis tweeted a video of the President’s remarks, saying he is proud to have his full and total endorsement.
The President’s endorsement earlier in the race gave DeSantis a jump ahead of primary challenger Agriculture Commissioner Adam.

“I gave him a nice tweet," Trump said at the rally. "Bing bing, and he went from like three to twenty something.”

Now, DeSantis and Putnam are neck and neck in a recent poll from Florida Atlantic University. DeSantis holds about a one point lead, 32 to 31 percent, with 22 percent undecided. The margin of error for likely voters in the Republican primary is +/- 6.5 percentage points.

The President’s recent re-endorsement of DeSantis came just hours after Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was found guilty on 8 counts of federal tax and bank fraud, and the President’s former attorney Michael Cohen pled guilty to charges including tax evasion and campaign finance violation.

The primary election is Tuesday.

Tags
Central Florida News2018 Election
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details