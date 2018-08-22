Disney Needs to Work on Accommodations for People with Severe Disabilities, Claims 30 Lawsuits Against Them

Thirty lawsuits brought against Disney by visitors with severe autism could force the park to rethink how it makes accommodations.

A U.S. District Court of Appeals ruled that the claims should be re-evaluated by a lower court. Attorney Eugene Feldman says his clients simply want to be guaranteed shorter wait times and passes on certain rides.

“I think the case is a recognition that people with disabilities need reasonable accommodation to allow a person with a disability to have an experience like anyone else would.”

A spokesperson for Disney said "the parks have an unwavering commitment to providing an inclusive and accessible environment for all our guests." The earlier ruling said Disney was in compliance with ADA.

