Biotechnology Company Could be Coming to Lake Nona, Bringing More Than 300 New Jobs

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 22, 2018 at 9:18 AM EDT
New company brings biotechnology to Lake Nona. Credit: Flickr Creative Commons

The biotechnology company made famous by the movie Extraordinary Measures is deciding whether to build a manufacturing plant in Lake Nona. Amicus develops treatments for rare diseases. District One Commissioner Jim Gray says Amicus is working in a growing field in the health industry and would bring more than 300 jobs to the area.

“This is exactly what we’re trying to attract. An established company with some talented smart people and paying them a lot to do their job and that is perfect.”

Amicus says it would invest as much as 148 million dollars in construction and equipment. In exchange, the city would provide about 380,000 dollars in incentives over an eight-year period.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

