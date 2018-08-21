© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orange County Approves Funding For 75 School Resource Officers

By Brendan Byrne
Published August 21, 2018 at 10:58 AM EDT
Orange County Sheriff's Office (Dave Conner, Wiki Media)
Orange County Sheriff's Office (Dave Conner, Wiki Media)

The Orange County Commission approved funds to hire 75 new Sheriff’s deputies to be used as school resource officers.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings requested $11 million from the county to pay for the new officers.

The deputies will be assigned to schools in unincorporated Orange County. The board voted unanimously for the funding.
School resource officers are mandated in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act, passed in the wake of the February shooting.

In a memo to the county, Demings said all efforts to expedite the deployment of the officers will be applied.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
