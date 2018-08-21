Orange County Approves Funding For 75 School Resource Officers

The Orange County Commission approved funds to hire 75 new Sheriff’s deputies to be used as school resource officers.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings requested $11 million from the county to pay for the new officers.

The deputies will be assigned to schools in unincorporated Orange County. The board voted unanimously for the funding.

School resource officers are mandated in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act, passed in the wake of the February shooting.

In a memo to the county, Demings said all efforts to expedite the deployment of the officers will be applied.