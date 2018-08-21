Intersection: Eid Al-Adah- A Celebration Of Faith & A Bridge Between Cultures

Today, Central Florida’s Muslim community invited other communities to a celebration of faith.

About 3,000 people were expected to attend the Eid Al-Adha- or feast of sacrifice- at the Sanford Civic Center. It’s a celebration of the Abrahamic faith and its traditions.

Dr. Shakeil Ahmed, chairman of the American Muslim Community Centers, tells Intersection the festival is also important for outreach- now more than ever- to help others gain a better understanding of the American Muslim community in Central Florida.