Intersection: Eid Al-Adah- A Celebration Of Faith & A Bridge Between Cultures

By Matthew Peddie
Published August 21, 2018 at 6:04 AM EDT
Dr. Shakheil Ahmed talks to Intersection. Photo: Isaac Babcock / WMFE

Today, Central Florida’s Muslim community invited other communities to a celebration of faith.

About 3,000 people were expected to attend the Eid Al-Adha- or feast of sacrifice- at the Sanford Civic Center. It’s a celebration of the Abrahamic faith and its traditions.

Dr. Shakeil Ahmed, chairman of the American Muslim Community Centers, tells Intersection the festival is also important for outreach- now more than ever- to help others gain a better understanding of the American Muslim community in Central Florida.  

