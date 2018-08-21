© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

City, County Sign Off On Sanford-Burnham Transfer to UCF

By Matthew Peddie
Published August 21, 2018 at 1:18 PM EDT
Sanford Burnham might get a new lease on life based on two votes early next week. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

The Sanford Burnham Prebys building at Lake Nona will be transferred to the University of Central Florida.

The UCF Board of Trustees, Orlando City Council and Orange County Commission voted this week to approve the $50 million deal.

The university says it will repurpose the medical research facility into a comprehensive cancer research and treatment center. UCF plans to move into the building by December 1st.

Sanford Burnham was brought to Florida in 2006 with an incentive package worth over $300 million.  Ten years later the company announced it was leaving.

Tags
Central Florida News
Matthew Peddie
See stories by Matthew Peddie
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details