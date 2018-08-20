© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orange County Commissioners Consider Diversion Program for Inmates with Mental Illness: It Might Help Them Get Life-Saving Treatment

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 20, 2018 at 7:27 PM EDT
Case workers would help inmates with mental illness get access to community resources. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

A support program for people with mental illnesses who are jailed on minor offenses might be coming to Orange County.

County commissioners will discuss a pilot program based on one that’s been used in Miami-Dade County for over a decade.

District 3 Commissioner Pete Clarke says the need is great for additional safety nets.

“We have beds but they’re so expensive. They just fill up so rapidly. One of the keys is to extend access to counseling. And meds if they need meds. But I think the foray into counseling could help a lot of people.”

Clarke says when inmates with mental health issues get the resources they need it improves their chances of a full recovery. The National Alliance on Mental Illness found only about 40 percent of people with a mental illness get the help they need.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

Tags
mental healthpoliceHealthdrugsdiversion programmedsmental health resourcesjailinmatesmental illness
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details