Military Medicine Advances Have Multiple Applications to Civilian Medicine: Symposium Starts Next Week

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 17, 2018 at 1:16 PM EDT
U.S. Marines
/
Combat medics have known about using tourniquets. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

A military medicine symposium this week in Kissimmee will share the latest in trauma combat care. The U.S. Department of Defense’s Research Director Dr. Terry Rauch says many of these techniques have civilian applications.

“Something as important as the combat action tourniquet that was developed some years ago has very much an important civilian application. And has been used and is used in civilian practice.”

Seminars of use to civilian doctors include new treatments in brain trauma and infectious diseases. The symposium will take place Monday through Thursday at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Kissimmee.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
