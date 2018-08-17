Lynx Ending Free Weekend Bus Service From UCF To Downtown Orlando

A free weekend bus service from the University of Central Florida to downtown Orlando will be eliminated.

The KnightLynx 212 is free for any UCF student with a campus I.D.

The bus route is funded by the university's student government association, but Lynx says the association asked it to end the service.

The service will stop next Friday, August 24th.

Lynx says students will still be able to get around campus using the free KnightLynx 210 Blue line.