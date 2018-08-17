© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Intersection: Democrats Running For Attorney General

By Matthew Peddie
Published August 17, 2018 at 8:46 AM EDT
Stand your ground, the opioid crisis and the environment. These are some of the issues in the primary race for Florida’s attorney general.

On this episode of Intersection WLRN and Florida Public Radio present a conversation with Sean Shaw and Ryan Torrens, the two Democratic candidates vying to be their party’s nominee for Attorney General.

They spoke to WLRN’s Tom Hudson and the editorial page editors of the Miami Herald, the South Florida Sun Sentinel and the Palm Beach Post.

 

Central Florida NewsIntersectionAttorney Generalflorida primary2018 ElectionRyan TorrensSean Shaw
