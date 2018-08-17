© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Brevard County Food Bank Only Has Two Days Worth of Food Left: Rosa Riordan says This Illustrates the Need

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 17, 2018 at 12:42 PM EDT
The Salvation Army Melbourne needs donations in order to continue feeding 400 people a week. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

A Melbourne food pantry is running out of food. The Salvation Army’s food pantry may only be able to serve 20 families this weekend. That’s just five percent of the families who usually depend on the pantry for weeknight dinners and three meals over the weekend. Development Director Rosa Riordan says the shortage illustrates how great the need is.

“We usually feed 400-500 families per week is what we’re feeding. The need is absolutely here a lot of people are living paycheck to paycheck trying to make ends meet. It’s incredible when you see the line out of our door for food alone.”

Riordan says people can donate nonperishable food items at their 1080 Hickory St. location.

The United States Department of Agriculture says in more than 280,000 food insecure households in the United States in 2016, children experienced disrupted eating patterns.

If you'd like to listen to Rosa Riordan explaining the prevalence of food insecurity in Central Florida, please click on the clip above.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
