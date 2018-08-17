Brevard County Food Bank Only Has Two Days Worth of Food Left: Rosa Riordan says This Illustrates the Need

A Melbourne food pantry is running out of food. The Salvation Army’s food pantry may only be able to serve 20 families this weekend. That’s just five percent of the families who usually depend on the pantry for weeknight dinners and three meals over the weekend. Development Director Rosa Riordan says the shortage illustrates how great the need is.

“We usually feed 400-500 families per week is what we’re feeding. The need is absolutely here a lot of people are living paycheck to paycheck trying to make ends meet. It’s incredible when you see the line out of our door for food alone.”

Riordan says people can donate nonperishable food items at their 1080 Hickory St. location.

The United States Department of Agriculture says in more than 280,000 food insecure households in the United States in 2016, children experienced disrupted eating patterns.

If you'd like to listen to Rosa Riordan explaining the prevalence of food insecurity in Central Florida, please click on the clip above.