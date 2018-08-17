Attorney Amends Pulse Civil Rights Complaint

An attorney representing 59 survivors and victims’ families of the Pulse nightclub shooting has refiled a civil rights complain in federal court.

The suit, which originally named one Orlando police officer and 30 unknown officers, was too broad according to U.S. District Judge Paul Byron.

The lawsuit alleges the plaintiffs’ civil rights were violated during the shooting when officers failed to engage the gunman and some were subject to unlawful detainment by law enforcement.

Byron asked the attorney to refine the complaint and include more details about the unnamed officers so the city could respond to the lawsuit.

The new filing now lists one off duty officer by name and 15 "John Does," along with more identifying details.

The defendants, including the officers and the city of Orlando, have two weeks to respond to the complaint. An attorney for the city say he plans to file a motion to dismiss the case.