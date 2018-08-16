Stand Your Ground is in the Spotlight Again: Will Florida Repeal or Keep the Controversial Law?

The shooting of an unarmed man in the parking lot of a convenience store last month has reignited the debate over Florida’s Stand Your Ground Laws.

Michael Drejka was arrested and charged with manslaughter Monday, almost a month after the fatal shooting of Markeis McGlockton in Clearwater.

The Pinellas County Sheriff had initially declined to arrest Drejka.

Eric Friday is the attorney for Florida Carry, a pro-2nd amendment lobbying group. He says gun owners support the law.

“People who have to act in self defense should be able to act in defense and should be able to defend themselves from prosecutors who simply don’t like them because they own a gun, or need to protect themselves.”

Under Florida’s Stand Your Ground law, people who use deadly force against a perceived threat can claim immunity from prosecution. The law went into effect in 2005, but was brought into question after the shooting of unarmed teenager Trayvon Martin in 2012.

