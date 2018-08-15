© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sanford Burnham Might Become a Cutting-Edge Cancer Center for Patients Depending on how Next Week's Vote Goes

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 15, 2018 at 2:19 PM EDT
Sanford Burnham might get a new lease on life based on two votes early next week. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

The future of the Sanford Burnham building could be determined next week. The Orlando City Council will vote on a proposal to transfer the building and land to the University of Central Florida on Monday. The Orange County Board of County Commissioners and UCF Board of Trustees vote on the proposal Tuesday. City of Orlando Economic Development Director Brooke Bonnett says it would become the site of the new UCF Lake Nona Cancer Center, and continue Sanford Burnham’s mission in Central Florida.

“They have been an integral part of our life science community. And without Sanford Burnham operating at that site, it’s safe to say we wouldn’t have seen the medical development we’ve seen within Medical City.”

If the 50 million dollar deal goes through, UCF could move into the building as early as December 2018. Sanford Burnham was brought to Florida in 2006 with an incentive package worth over 300 million dollars.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

 

Tags
UCFHealthsanford-burnhamhospitalcancer center
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details