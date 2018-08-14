Latinos Could Decide Elections in Florida, says Hispanic Federation

Florida Latinos are ready to turn out and vote in elections this year.

That’s according to a survey of 400 Latinos statewide, in which 78 percent said the current situation in the US has made them more likely to vote in more elections.

President of the advocacy organization Hispanic Federation Jose Calderon says women especially are ready to go to the polls.

“85 percent of Puerto Rican woman said that they were more likely to vote this year because of what’s happening across the county. And Puerto Rican men weren’t far behind with 76 percent. And it speaks a lot to the work community organizations are doing around voter education, registration and mobilization overall.”

In a match-up between Democratic Senator Bill Nelson and his Republican challenger, Governor Rick Scott, 45 percent of women surveyed said they would vote for Nelson, 42 percent for Scott, and 13 percent were undecided.

